Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $610.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.