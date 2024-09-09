Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.