Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the conglomerate's stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

