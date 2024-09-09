National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

