National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,886,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $87.32 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.78%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

