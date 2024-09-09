National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,546 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

