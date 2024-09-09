National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,620 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

