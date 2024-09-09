National Bank of Canada FI Sells 317,200 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.57 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.