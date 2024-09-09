National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,227 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

