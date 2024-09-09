Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get APA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $28,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.24 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.