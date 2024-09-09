Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

