New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

