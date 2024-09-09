New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $185.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $191.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.24.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.