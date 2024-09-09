Norden Group LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $6,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

