Norden Group LLC Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

LSCC stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

