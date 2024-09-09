Norden Group LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 229,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,665,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 241,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

BDX opened at $232.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $269.52. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.