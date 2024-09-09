Norden Group LLC Purchases 2,586 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 279,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 355,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,651,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

