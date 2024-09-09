Norden Group LLC Purchases 761 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

