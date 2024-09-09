Norden Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $270.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

