Norden Group LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Valvoline by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Valvoline by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after buying an additional 233,285 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

