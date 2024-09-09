Norden Group LLC Sells 949 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,117,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.