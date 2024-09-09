NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 5,119 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

