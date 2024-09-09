NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 75.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 87,621 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 472,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $76.51 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.