NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $226.70 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

