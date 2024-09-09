On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $59,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ON by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 121.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $44.44 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

