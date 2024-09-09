Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $55.91 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

