Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $86,647,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Ryder System



Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

