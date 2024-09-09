Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

