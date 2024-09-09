Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

