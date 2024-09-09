Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $132,319,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 390,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $54.15 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

