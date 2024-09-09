Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

