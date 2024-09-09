Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

