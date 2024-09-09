Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,600 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

