Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $194,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $221.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $277.13.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.