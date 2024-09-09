Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lowered by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

PLTR opened at $30.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,242 shares of company stock worth $21,540,409. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.