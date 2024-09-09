PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG opened at $124.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

