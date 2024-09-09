Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

