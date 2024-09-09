Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $150,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

