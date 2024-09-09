Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.