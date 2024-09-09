Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASML alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $752.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day moving average of $951.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.