Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 10,015 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on O. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

O opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

