Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 76,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.