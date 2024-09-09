Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 24.4% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 31,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,143,000 after buying an additional 358,114 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10,689.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 162,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

