Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

