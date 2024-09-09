Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

