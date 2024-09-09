Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

