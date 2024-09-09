Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,151 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after buying an additional 141,586 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

