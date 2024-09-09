Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,423 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $128.45. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

