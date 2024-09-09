Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $5,860,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

