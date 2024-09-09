Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

